Robert Downey Jr. Thanks Lawyer After First Oscar Win

Robert Downey Jr., the celebrated Hollywood star, expressed gratitude towards his lawyer for his role in securing his release from jail after clinching his inaugural Oscar at the Academy Awards ceremony last night.

Downey Jr. was honored with the Best Supporting Actor award for his compelling performance in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” marking a significant milestone in his illustrious 30-year career in showbusiness. Taking center stage at Sunday’s prestigious event in Los Angeles, the 58-year-old actor acknowledged his legal representative for their efforts in navigating his legal challenges.

In his acceptance speech, Downey Jr. humorously quipped, “I’d like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy, in that order.” He also expressed appreciation to his wife, Susan Downey, likening her to a supportive caregiver who rescued him from distress.

The heartfelt acknowledgment underscored Downey Jr.’s journey of personal and professional redemption, resonating with audiences worldwide.

His win not only reaffirmed his acting prowess but also symbolized resilience and triumph over adversity, reflecting the essence of his remarkable career trajectory.