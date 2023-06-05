Robbery Suspect ‘Hunter’ Arrested In Lagos

Unraveling a High-Stakes Robbery Operation in Mushin

The Lagos State Police Command made a significant breakthrough on Friday as they apprehended Kehinde Adewumi, also known as “Hunter,” a notorious robbery suspect allegedly involved in armed robbery cases in Mushin, Lagos state.

Facing Charges of Robbery and Armed Robbery

The defendant, Kehinde Adewumi, was brought before Magistrate Nwaka to answer to three counts of robbery and armed robbery.

It is alleged that Adewumi, along with his gang members, orchestrated a gunpoint robbery against Stanley Nwabuwa in Mushin back in 2022, where they forcefully obtained his valuables, including his Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card.

Shockingly, the gang reportedly withdrew a staggering sum of N12.2 million using the stolen card.

A Lucrative Operation with Costly Consequences

Following the heinous robbery, it was reported that Adewumi received a significant portion of the spoils, amounting to N1.4 million, from a Point of Sales (POS) agent.

The police investigation led them to the POS agent, who could only identify Adewumi as the recipient of the illicit funds. This crucial information ultimately led to the arrest of the defendant.

Court Proceedings and Bail Granted

During the court proceedings, the prosecution, represented by Thomas Nurudeen, briefed the court on the details of the case. Adewumi pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

Magistrate Nwaka, considering the circumstances, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N3 million, with three sureties.

The case has been adjourned until July 31, 2023, for further proceedings.

Seeking Justice and Restoring Peace in Lagos

The arrest of Kehinde Adewumi, alias “Hunter,” represents a significant step in the ongoing efforts of the Lagos State Police Command to combat crime and ensure the safety of residents.

By holding the defendant accountable for his alleged involvement in armed robbery, the authorities are working diligently to restore peace and security in the Mushin community.