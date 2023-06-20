RMAFC Urges Swift Implementation Of Reviewed Remuneration Packages

The Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has called upon the Houses of Assembly in all 36 states of Nigeria to expedite the amendment of relevant laws necessary for the implementation of the recently reviewed remuneration packages for political, public, and judicial officers.

Commission Presents Reviewed Remuneration Reports to Governor

During a courtesy visit to the Government House in Birnin Kebbi, the Chairman of the RMAFC, Alhaji Muhammadu Bello Shehu, presented the reports of the reviewed remuneration package to Governor Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu.

The presentation was made on behalf of the Chairman by the Federal Commissioner, Barrister Rakiya Tanko-Ayuba Haruna, who hails from Kebbi State.

Compliance with Constitutional Provisions

Alhaji Muhammadu Bello Shehu emphasized that the commission’s call for swift action aligns with the provisions outlined in Paragraph 32(d) of Part 1 of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

This provision grants the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission the authority to determine appropriate remuneration for political office holders, including the President, Vice President, Governors, Deputy Governors, Ministers, Commissioners, Special Advisers, Legislators, and other relevant officeholders mentioned in Sections 84 and 124 of the Constitution.