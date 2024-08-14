RMAFC Reveals Salary Earned by Federal Lawmakers

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission has cleared the air on the controversy surrounding the salaries and allowances payable to Members of the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Recently, the issue of the salary received by lawmakers has continued to occupy the front burner of national discourse, especially amongst Elder Statesmen, public affairs commentators, civil society and the media.

The RMAFC decided to clear the air in view of the recent statement made by Mr. Shehu Sani, a former Senator representing Kaduna Central, who was reported to have disclosed to the public that each Senator collects monthly running cost of N13.5 M in addition to the monthly N750, 000.00 prescribed by the Commission.

In a statement, RMAFC Chairman, M. B. Shehu, said, “First of all, I wish to state that RMAFC does not have constitutional powers to enforce compliance with proper implementation of the Remuneration package. This lacuna is, however, being addressed by the National Assembly.

“A closer look at the monthly entitlement of Senators reveals that each Senator collects a monthly salary and allowances of the sum of N1,063,860:00 consisting of the following: Basic Salary- N168,866:70; Motor Vehicle Fuelling and Maintenance Allowance N126,650:00; Personal Assistant N42,216:66; Domestic Staff-126,650:00; Entertainment-N50,660:00; Utilities-N50,660:00; Newspapers/Periodicals-N25,330:00; Wardrobe-N42,216,66:00; House Maintenance -N8,443.33:00 and Constituency Allowance- N422,166:66; respectively.

“It is instructive to note that some allowances are regular while others are non-regular. Regular allowances are paid regularly with Basic Salary while Non-Regular allowances are paid as at when due. For instance, Furniture allowance (N6,079,200:00) and Severance Gratuity (N6,079,200:00) are paid once in every tenure and Vehicle allowance (N8,105,600:00) which is optional is a loan which the beneficiary has to pay before leaving office.

“It is important to also emphasize that with the exception of some few Political, Public Office holders such as the President, Vice President, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representative etc., all Public and Legislative Officers are no longer provided with housing as was the case in the past.

“The Commission also wishes to use this opportunity to state that any allegation regarding other allowance(s) being enjoyed by any political, public office holder outside those provided in the Remuneration (Amendment) Act, 2008 should be explained by the person who made the allegation.

“To avoid misinformation and misrepresentation of facts capable of misleading citizens and members of the International Community, the Commission considers it most appropriate and necessary to request Nigerians and any other interested party to avail themselves of the opportunity to access the actual details of the present Remuneration package for Political, Public and Judicial Office holders in Nigeria published on its website: http://rmafc.gov.ng.”