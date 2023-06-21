RMAFC Approves 114% Salary Increase Tinubu, Shettima, Others

Commission Gives Nod to Salary Boost for Political and Public Office Holders

The Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has granted approval for a significant salary increase of 114% for elected politicians, including the President, Vice President, Governors, Lawmakers, and Judicial and Public Office Holders.

The decision comes after a comprehensive review conducted by the commission, which is tasked with determining appropriate remuneration for political officeholders in accordance with the country’s constitution.

Urgent Call for Legislative Amendments

The RMAFC has called upon the 36 states’ Houses of Assembly to expedite the process of amending relevant laws to accommodate the upward revision of remuneration packages for political, judicial, and public officers.

The commission emphasized the need for swift action to align the remuneration structures with the updated recommendations.

Effective Implementation and Constitutional Compliance

Muhammadu Shehu, Chairman of the RMAFC, conveyed that the implementation of the reviewed remuneration packages would be effective from January 1, 2023.

He underlined that this decision was in line with the provisions outlined in paragraph 32(d) of Part 1 of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Government, as amended. Shehu further highlighted that the last remuneration review took place in 2007, resulting in the “certain political, public and judicial office holders (salaries and allowances, etc) (Amendment) Act, 2008.”

Speaking on behalf of the commission, Shehu stated, “Sixteen years after the last review, it is imperative that the remuneration packages for the categories of office holders mentioned in relevant sections of the 1999 constitution should be reviewed.”

He reiterated the commission’s commitment to fairness, equity, and consideration of factors such as risks, responsibilities, national order of precedence, and the impact on the economy.

In addition to the salary adjustments, the commission introduced three new allowances for judicial office holders: the Professional Development Assistant, Long Service Allowance, and Restricted or Forced Lifestyle. These allowances aim to enhance support for judicial officers, recognize seniority, and address the unique lifestyle requirements of those in active service.