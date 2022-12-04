Rivers Votes Not For APC, Money Can’t Buy Them – Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has advised the All Progressives Congress, APC, not to waste money in trying to secure votes of the state because it will not work.

Wike spoke on Saturday during the state honours award held at the Banquet hall of the state house in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN; Governor Dave Umahim of Ebonyi State, and his Kogi State counterpart, Yahaya Bello, were part of the awardees.

“I told David Umahi, Governor of Kogi and Abubakar Malami when they came to visit me, ‘Don’t put money here it won’t work; it is a no-go area’,” Wike boasted.

According to the Rivers State governor, his government already has a successor and his choice was based on the good works of his administration.

“In my state, we know who is going to be my successor. I want to advise you if you are spending money on anybody, stop!

“Here, we have a successor. It is not by my power but by what we have done in this state. It is not that I want to impose a successor. It is not true. Bring a successor and tell people why you want to bring a successor,” Wike said.