Rivers United FC Secures Narrow Victory in CAF Confederation Clash

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
49
CAF Confederation Cup

Nigeria’s Rivers United FC clinched a tight 1-0 win over USM Alger in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation match held in Uyo on Sunday.

In a fiercely contested encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, the home team emerged victorious with a solitary goal, scored by Okejepha Augustine in the eighth minute.

Despite dominating proceedings from the outset, Rivers United FC struggled to capitalize on their opportunities, missing several chances due to poor finishing.

In other matches on Sunday, Dreams FC triumphed over Stade Malien with a 2-1 victory in an away fixture, while Zamalek SC secured a 2-1 win against Future FC in another away clash. Meanwhile, Abu Salim SC and RS Berkane played out a goalless draw.

The stage is now set for the return leg fixtures scheduled for next Sunday, promising further excitement and fierce competition as teams vie for progression in the tournament.

