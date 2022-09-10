Rivers Schools Resume September 12 – Govt

Rivers State Ministry of Education has directed all public and Private pre- Nursery, Nursery, primary and Secondary Schools in the State to resume for first term on Monday, 12th September 2022, for 2022/2023 Academic Session.

All Schools operating in the State are by this announcement expected to comply with the resumption date according to the 2022/2023 academic calendar as approved by the state government for best delivery of quality education in Rivers State.

All students, Teachers and Non teaching staff of schools are welcomed back to school and encouraged to adhere to all healthy and safety protocols in learning and character.