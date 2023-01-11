Rivers Ready For Voting Revolution – Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, says voting revolution will be one of the strategies Rivers electorate shall deploy in the 2023 general election to ensure that haters of the State fail at the polls.

Governor Wike spoke at Obodhi-Ozochi Junction, venue for the flag-off of Obodhi-Ozochi Road/Bridge construction in Ahoada West Local Government Area on Wednesday.

The governor explained that the voting revolution is to ensure that the consolidation team that will be headed by Sir. Siminialayi Fubara, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State is elected.

He disclosed that the PDP in the State will commence its campaign by Monday in Omoku, the headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area.

The governor said it will be in the interest of the people of the State to vote for the PDP governorship, National and State legislative candidates in order to consolidate on the gains of the past seven years.

According to him, the State will suffer stagnation if any opposition party is erroneously voted into power.

Governor Wike urged voters in Ekpeye land to be ready and be part of the voting revolution, with the same excitement shown as they received the democratic dividends delivered by his administration in the area.

The Rivers State governor recalled how some of their sons like the Deputy Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie; Hope Ikiriko and Benjamin Eke, amongst others had supported his bid to become governor in 2015.

They believed in his course, he said, and today, they are delighted that they are part of the government and are attracting development to communities in Ekpeye land.

Governor Wike, particularly, thanked God for enabling him to change the development narrative for communities as they have not witnessed government presence.

According to him, Rt Hon. Edison Ehie was the first to notify him of Ozochi that has never been linked by road to any neigbouring town.

The governor frowned at the non-execution of the contract for the reconstruction of Government Secondary School in Okarki by Ekpeye sons, even when the State government had paid 100 percent of the contract sum to the contractors.

Governor Wike however, announced that his administration will re-award the project to another company and ensure its completion.

The Rivers State governor warned youths in the area against attacking road construction workers, as government will not hesitate to discontinue the project.

Also awarded by the governor is the contract for the construction of Eleume-Oshiobele Road, while he pronounced government recognition for the paramount rulers of Ogbogolo community and Odiokwu communities in Ahoada West Council.

Governor Wike frowned at Eze Felix Otuwarikpo, the king of Igbu Ukpata for his recent activities that clearly mark him out to have pitched for a political interest.

The governor said his administration which recognised and upgraded the traditional stool upon Eze Felix Otuwarikpo sits and tolerate the situation in which it will be used to stage a political fight against the State government.

In his description of the project, Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Dr George-Kelly Dakorinima Alabo said no vehicle has ever driven on land into the two benefiting communities.

This construction work, he noted will provide asphalted road of 11.2 KM in length that will have 100milimeter pavement thickness with a 200 meters long, 10 span bridge. The work, handled by SETRACO Nigeria Limited will be completed in 8 months.