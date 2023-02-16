Rivers Preoccupied With PDP Activities – Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State are preoccupied with activities that will secure the winning chances of their various candidates in the 2023 general election.

Governor Wike spoke on Thursday at the PDP campaign flag-off rally, organised for Tai Local Government Area, which held at Primary School 2, field in Kpite Town in the area.

“You know PDP in Rivers State is the only party. I don’t know what they are doing in Abuja. But we, we are members of PDP Rivers State and we will do what is good for the interest of Rivers State.

“Anybody who has no interest about Rivers State, we too, we will not have his interest. In politics, if you do for me, I’ll do for you. If you love me, I love you, if you fall for me, I will fall for you.”

But, governor Wike insisted that despite the threat, the focus of Rivers PDP is to ensure that the electorate use their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to teach a lesson to those who think they can undermine the State.

“But, what did I really do that they want to kill me? I only insisted that since the north has produced the presidential candidate, the national chairmanship slot should come to the south. This is on the principal of live and let’s live. Did I do wrongly?

“Can they kill me? Will you allow them to kill me? Will you protect me? So, we will defend our votes. You’ll stay there and make sure you’ll vote for our candidates. Then, we will use our Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to pepper them.”

Campaigning for the consolidation team led by Sir Siminialayi Fubara, Rivers PDP governorship candidate, Governor Wike charged them to use the remaining 9 days left for the presidential and national assembly election, to ensure 90 percent votes are delivered in the area.

Governor Wike also announced the award of contract for reconstruction of hospital facility and the school in Koruma Tai, with the promise that the school project will be completed before the end of his tenure, while the hospital will be completed by his successor.

Rivers State governorship candidate of the PDP, Sir Siminialayi Fubara commended Tai leaders for understanding the vision of consolidation and continuity that he represents.

He assured that because they understand the vision, they will benefit from the gains of an undivided implementation as conceived by the vision owner, governor Wike.

Fubara said he will work with political and traditional leaders to sustain the peace being experienced in the area, execute more people oriented projects, provide empowerment to youths and women when the consolidation team win the election.

Rivers State Chairman of PDP, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, who presented party’s flags to the various candidates in the area, urged Tai people to ensure that they used their PVCs to deliver all PDP candidates.

An elder of the party, Chief Monday Ngor, expressed their gratitude to governor Wike for raising the status of the people of Tai in Ogoni land with the outstanding projects delivered in the area.

Speaking on behalf of the candidates, Senator Barinada Mpigi, the candidate for Rivers South East Senatorial District, who thanked party members for the confidence reposed in them, assured that the leaders of the various wards in the council will deliver the highest votes to the PDP on election day.