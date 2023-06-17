Rivers Police Neutralise Kidnappers In Isiodu Forest

In a press briefing held at the Police Headquarters in Rivers State, Commissioner of Police, CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka, shared the recent achievements of the Rivers State Command in combating crime and ensuring public safety.

The Commissioner expressed his appreciation for the support of the Nigeria Police Force and the cooperation of the press in their joint efforts.

Neutralization of Kidnappers in Isiodu Forest

Operatives of the Command’s C4i Intelligence Unit made a significant breakthrough when they raided a hideout of kidnappers situated in Isiodu Forest, Rivers State.

The kidnappers, upon encountering the police, engaged them in gunfire. However, due to the superior firing skills of the operatives, three kidnappers were fatally wounded.

The recovery operation yielded two AK47 rifles, eight magazines loaded with seventy rounds of live ammunition, and ten cartridges.

The suspects were rushed to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Investigation into Suspicious Death on School Road, Elelewon

During a routine patrol along School Road in Elelewon, police officers discovered the lifeless body of an unidentified male tied to a transformer.

The presence of injury marks on the deceased raised suspicions of foul play, prompting an investigation into a potential murder.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a suspect named Okoro Emeke has been apprehended and is cooperating with the police in providing vital information to ascertain the cause of death.

The corpse has been taken to the UPTH Mortuary for an autopsy to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the individual’s demise.

Thwarting Phone Snatchers in UPE Sandfilled Borikiri

In an operation targeting hoodlums known for snatching phones and valuables, the surveillance team received intelligence about their presence in UPE Sandfilled Borikiri, Port Harcourt.

The police swiftly responded, causing the hoodlums to flee. During the pursuit, one suspect dropped a black polythene bag, which was discovered to contain a Tokarov Barreta pistol without a breach number.

Intensive efforts are currently underway to apprehend the fleeing criminals and bring them to justice.

Recovery of Stolen Vehicle in Eket, Akwa Ibom State

On Friday, 9th June 2023, police operatives from the Rivers State Command successfully retrieved a stolen Lexus Jeep NX 2000, 2018 Model with registration number SD 929 GE, Lagos.

The vehicle belonged to Mr. Emeka, who had reported it stolen after his driver was kidnapped in Port Harcourt on Thursday, 8th June 2023. The recovery operation took place in Eket, Akwa Ibom State.