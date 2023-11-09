Rivers Police Command Gets New CP

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has announced the appointment of CP Olatunji Disu as the new Commissioner of Police for Rivers Command. This move comes just days after Rivers youths took to the streets demanding the redeployment of CP Nwonyi Emeka, amid reported threats to the State Governor, Siminalaye Fubara.

Disu, currently serving as the Principal Staff Officer of the IGP and the immediate past head of the Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police Force, steps into this critical role as the law enforcement landscape in Rivers undergoes a swift transformation.

The change in leadership is a response to the public outcry and signals the commitment of the IGP to address concerns promptly. Disu’s wealth of experience, especially in intelligence response, positions him to take charge of the security dynamics in Rivers State.

The reshuffling extends beyond Rivers Command, with seven other officers being redeployed to various commands. This strategic realignment underscores the IGP’s dedication to ensuring a dynamic and responsive police force that can effectively address evolving challenges.