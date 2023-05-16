Rivers Police Bust Kidnapping Syndicates, Seize Six Firearms, Others

In the course of investigating a case of kidnapping and armed robbery reported on January 15, 2023, the C4i Intelligence Unit of the Rivers State Police Command made significant progress.

On Friday, May 12, 2023, they traveled to Kano State and successfully apprehended Abdullahi Ibrahim, a male suspect.

During the operation, the police team recovered a black 2010 Toyota Matrix with registration number SPR 283 TA, and a blue 2008 Toyota Camry with registration number ABC 49 AT. These vehicles were believed to have been stolen or snatched in Port Harcourt.

Following Abdullahi Ibrahim’s arrest, the police operatives were able to track down and apprehend his co-conspirators. The suspects were identified as Tamunor Kubie Okari, a 23-year-old male from Okrika in Rivers State; Vincent Kobani, a 20-year-old male from Gokana Local Government Area in Rivers State; and Monima George, a 22-year-old male from Buguma, Asari Toru Local Government Area in Rivers State. During Vincent Kobani’s arrest in Victoria Street, Port Harcourt, the police recovered three locally made pistols and two live cartridges.

The suspects confessed to their involvement in the crimes and provided details of how they forcibly took the Toyota Matrix from one of their victims. They also admitted to withdrawing ₦209,000 using the victim’s GT Bank ATM card.

In another operation, following the earlier arrest of a suspected kidnapper who had abducted a mother and her daughter on April 15, 2023, the C4i Intelligence Unit raided an apartment on Plot 34 Lonpry Street, Trans Amadi. During the raid, the police recovered an AK47 rifle with the serial number 0637, three magazines loaded with thirty rounds of live ammunition each, two long single-barreled guns, and one live cartridge.

Furthermore, based on the arrest of a member of an armed robbery/car snatching syndicate on May 8, 2023, Rivers State Police operatives conducted investigations in Abuja, Nasarawa, and Gombe States. As a result, they apprehended five suspects who were believed to be involved in car thefts and the subsequent sale of stolen vehicles. Among the suspects was Shehu Shagari, a 33-year-old male from Kaduna South, Kaduna State, who acted as a major receiver of stolen vehicles. Other suspects included Ibrahim Abubakar, a 37-year-old male from Kala LGA in Borno State, Nuhu Ahmed, a 30-year-old male from Yola South LGA in Adamawa State, and Abdullahi, a 30-year-old male also from Yola South LGA.

The police seized various exhibits, including ₦2 million in cash, intended for the purchase of a stolen Toyota Corolla, and an Acura Jeep with registration number PBT 10 JP, registered in the name of Mrs. Rebecca Mioko, a resident of Rivers State.

All the suspects will face charges in court once the investigations are concluded.