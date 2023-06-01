Rivers Police Arrest Suspected Child Trafficker

Eagle-eyed operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have made a significant breakthrough in their fight against child trafficking.

Acting on a distress call from a local vigilante, the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) at Rumuoghalu discovered a building near Akas Estate in the Rumuekini Community of Obio/Akpor LGA, Rivers State, on May 27th, 2023.

As a result of their swift action, One Akudo Ozoroh, a 39-year-old woman, was apprehended as the alleged owner of a child trafficking center. The operation resulted in the successful rescue of six young girls.

Discovery of Child Trafficking Center in Rivers State

The authorities received vital information from the local vigilante, leading them to the location where the disturbing activities were taking place.

The building, hidden within the confines of the Rumuekini Community, proved to be a hub for child trafficking and abduction.

The discovery has sent shockwaves through the community and serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against this heinous crime.

Confession and Unveiling of Operation Details

During interrogation, Akudo Ozoroh, the prime suspect, confessed to her involvement in the child trafficking ring. She provided the police with valuable information, revealing that the girls had been lured by another individual named Akudo Ifeando Ifeyi.

Promising to care for them until their delivery, Akudo Ifeanyi exploited their vulnerability and ultimately sold their babies.

The price for each child ranged between three hundred and four hundred thousand, depending on the month of pregnancy.

Additionally, the victims received meager tokens, ranging from 150,000 to 200,000 naira, based on the sex of the baby.

With her confession, Akudo Ozoroh disclosed that she had been conducting this illicit trade for a considerable period, though unable to provide precise figures.

The investigation has exposed a dark network operating within society, preying on the most innocent and vulnerable members of our community.

Investigation Underway to Apprehend Additional Suspects

While the prime suspect, Akudo Ozoroh, and one of the buyers, Pastor Mary Ade, are currently in police custody, the investigation continues to bring all those involved to justice.

The authorities are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend other individuals connected to this criminal network. Their efforts aim to dismantle the entire operation and ensure that no stone is left unturned in the pursuit of justice.

In response to this shocking incident, CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka has urged parents and guardians to be vigilant and prioritize the safety of their children.

He emphasized the importance of promptly reporting any suspicious activities or individuals to the nearest police station or by contacting the command’s emergency hotlines on 08032003514 and 08098880134.