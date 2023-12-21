Rivers: PDP Warns Against Unguarded Statements by Some Leaders

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has re-assured its members, critical stakeholders and supporters that its interventions particularly with regard to the political development in Rivers State are yielding desired results.

The NWC also reassured that the PDP remains united and firmly on ground in Rivers State and other parts of the country despite the challenges.

This was stated at the end of its emergency meeting on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The statement read in part, “The NWC under the Acting Chairmanship of Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum remains unwavering in providing steady and effective leadership that ensures the stability, growth and effective management of interests and corporate integrity of our Party in spite of the onslaught by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to decimate opposition and impose a One-Party State on our nation.

“The NWC however expresses serious displeasure over incautious conduct, activities and unguarded utterances by certain leaders who are out to disparage critical Organs of the Party, inflame passions, cause division among members and bring our dear Party to public disrepute for their selfish reasons.

“Of particular reference is the deleterious public statement credited to the former Governor of Jigawa State, His Excellency Sule Lamido, which was made apparently with the intent to inject bad blood and drag down our Party for self-seeking motives.

“The NWC has received very disturbing reports that such unscrupulous individuals are recruited by the One-Party-State seeking APC administration to undermine the cohesion that exists within the PDP which will enable it to effectively perform its opposition role for the sustenance of Democracy and the wellbeing of Nigerians.

“It is rather unfortunate that such inexcusable conducts, comments, utterances and betrayals are coming from individuals who have benefitted immensely from the PDP but who have the record and notoriety of brazenly betraying the Party in various elections and at slightest opportunity for their selfish interests.

“It is instructive to state that some of the challenges that plagued our Party in the recent past and those confronting it at the moment are traceable to the comments, utterances and actions of these unpatriotic individuals which are inconsistent with the opportunity that the Party gave them in the past.

“The minimum that Nigerians and indeed members of the PDP expect from such leaders is to show appreciation and commitment to the Party and the nation by engaging in constructive suggestions that will be in the interest of our Party and Nigerians with regard to good governance and not to engage in actions that undermine the genuine efforts being made by the leadership of the Party which may not be in line with their selfish political venture and expectations.

“These leaders must understand and recognize that their actions and utterances are not only inimical to the wellbeing of Nigerians but also in gross violation of the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP, especially Sections 57, 58 and 59 of the Constitution of the PDP.

“The NWC therefore in very strong terms cautions such leaders to be mindful of their actions, utterances and conducts which are contrary to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP.

“The NWC, in its responsibility to protect the integrity of our Party from such further unwarranted aggressions, will henceforth not hesitate to take appropriate disciplinary or punitive action against such individuals in line with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP.

“The NWC charges all members to remain united, alert and focused in resisting the antics of the APC and its agents to destabilize our Party and impose a One-Party system on the nation.”