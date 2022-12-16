Rivers Is Nigeria’s Investment Haven – Wike

The State Chief Executive, Nyesom Wike, says Rivers State is the safest place to live and do business in Nigeria.

Governor Wike stated this during the Commissioning of the Garden City Mall in Port Harcourt on Thursday 15th December, 2022.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr. (Mrs) Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Governor Wike said his Administration has put in place programms and policies to encourage the Ease of Doing Business in the State, adding that the Government under his watch will continue to encourage more investments into the State.

Governor Wike who said he was delighted to welcome the Garden City Mall, implored them to employ youths from the host community and other communities across the State.

“I can tell you that our youths are very industrious and very hardworking, they are creative and innovative, anywhere you put them, they will work and satisfy the vision. Do not be afraid to employ our people, they are reliable and they will work hard, especially the Rumuomasi youths, this will help us to engage more investments in Rivers State, because we need to increase our Internally Generated Revenue, so that we can do more infrastructure, develop our people and their capacity, so they can fend for themselves and even employ other people too”. Governor Wike further stressed.

In his address the Managing Director of Garden City Mall, Mr. Sunny Chawla, described the Garden City Mall as an international standard shopping facility in the heart of the oil rich city of Port Harcourt, which according to him is the first and only shoprite store in Port Harcourt city.

He said the employment opportunities the Garden City Mall brought to Port Harcourt has helped to pull more than 1,000 persons out of the net of unemployment, stressing that this economic achievement accounts for both direct and indirect jobs, including indigenes of the host community, Rumuomasi.