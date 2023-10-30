Rivers House Of Assembly On Fire Amid Impeachment Threat

A shocking turn of events has unfolded as the chamber of the Rivers State House of Assembly was set ablaze, sending shockwaves through the political landscape of the state.

This dramatic incident occurred amidst swirling rumors of a potential impeachment of Governor Similanayi Fubara, adding fuel to an already tense political climate.

Sources reveal that an arsonist managed to gain unauthorized entry into the chamber on a fateful Sunday night, igniting a destructive blaze that threatened to consume the heart of legislative power in the state.

In a fortunate twist, swift action by the fire service personnel prevented the fire from devouring the entire Assembly complex, preserving vital documents and infrastructure.

Attempts to obtain a statement from the Rivers State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe Koko, proved futile at the time of this report, leaving many questions unanswered about the potential motives behind this shocking act.

In the aftermath of this incident, security measures have been significantly reinforced around the Assembly complex, as firefighters continue to battle the blaze in a desperate bid to contain the inferno.