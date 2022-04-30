Rivers Govt Sacks Waste Contractors

The Rivers State government has announced that is has terminated its contract with all private waste contractors effective from 29 April 2022.

Special Assistant on Media to the Governor of Rivers State, Kelvin Ebiri, made this known in a statement.

He said the decision to terminate their contract with the Rivers State Management Agency (RIWAMA), stems from their inability to fulfill the contractual obligation to ensure cleaner and healthier environment for Rivers’ citizens.

“In the interim, the Rivers State Government has directed the Chairmen of Port Harcourt City and Obio-Akpor Local Government Areas to immediately take charge of the evacuation of waste in their respective jurisdiction, pending the announcement of new waste contractors by Monday.

“In line with its commitment to ensure a more hygienic environment, the Rivers State Government has hereby assured residents and indigenes of the state of its resolve to tackle the waste problems in the state in a comprehensive manner,: he said.