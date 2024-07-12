Rivers Govt Launches Emergency, Ambulance Services

Rivers State Ministry of Health has officially launched the Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System in Rivers State that will keep a 24-hour operation and immediate response system.

With this, a person suffering cardiac arrest or bleeding profusely can stand a chance of survival as there is now a standby system to take your call.

The Emergency Call Centre has also been officially launched with the emergency number as 112.

As of this moment, there is now a fleet of dedicated ambulance vehicles, a dedicated number of health workers for the emergency response system, an operational base, and an Emergency Call Centre.

It’s also worthy of note that the ambulance system is free and that there is free medical service for the first 24 hours.