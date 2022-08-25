Rivers Govt Inaugurates Independence Day Committee

The Government of Rivers State has inaugurated an Inter-Ministerial Committee, to plan Nigeria’s 62nd independence anniversary in the State.

Inaugurating the committee, on Wednesday, in Port Harcourt, the Permanent Secretary, Special Services Bureau, Office of the Secretary to the State Government (OSSG), Sir George C. Nwaeke, PhD. Mni, said the idea behind the early preparation is to guarantee a solid foundation in visible terms to accomplish the best result for a memorable ceremony.

The Committee under the Chairmanship of the Permanent Secretary (SSB), has Permanent Secretaries of Health, Culture, Education, Housing, as well as the Military Service Chiefs in the State and the Commissioner of Police, as members.

Other members are the Director of DSS, Sector Commanders FRSC and NSCDC, Red Cross and the Stadia Authority.

The proposed activities for the 62nd anniversary, according to the Permanent Secretary OSSG include an Interdenominational Church Service, Jumm’at Prayers and the grand finale that will showcase the inspection of the Guard of Honour by His Excellency, the Governor of Rivers State Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike. There will also be a parade by the Nigerian Police and a marchpast by schools and Non-Governmental Organizations.

He stated that the annual Independence Day ceremony would provide a platform through which the importance of Nigeria’s autonomy will be reflected to note our gains and amend the challenges of the country.

“The Independence Day celebration is another opportunity to celebrate, reflect on our signs of progress and make amends on the challenges confronting our socio-political and economic sectors”.

“All hands must be on deck to ensure the 62nd Independence activities are memorable and a huge success,” the Permanent Secretary explained.