Rivers Govt Gives Food Items To Flood Victims

The Chairman of Rivers State flood Management Taskforce, Dr George Nwaeke stated this while presenting food items to Internally Displaced Persons in the affected LGAs in Orashi region; Abua Odual, Ahoada East, Ahoada West and Ogbo/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government.

The Taskforce chairman urged flood victims to always exhibit sanitary habit in their various IDP camps, emphasizing that those with health challenge should endeavour to report to the medical personals stations at the camps for adequate medical attention.

Doctor Nwaeke who addressed the inmate reaffirmed Governor Wike’s continuous support and improvement of the lives of flood victims in the area, assuring that the state government will continue to provide palliatives to the people, pending when the flood will reset.

“With this intervention from the Rivers State Government led by Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike – CON, Hope will come alive again for those passing through this perilous time occassioned by the natural disaster”.

On his part, the member representing Abua/Odual and Ahoada East constituency in the House of Representatives, Honourable Solomon Bob, called on the federal government to build new dams and dredge major rivers to forestall further perennial flooding in the country.

Receiving the items on behalf of the IDP camps, Chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government Area, Mr Vincent Job and his Ahoada west counterpart Hope Ikiriko, commended Governor wike for his kind gesture promising that they will ensure equitable distribution of the materials to the flood victims in the area.

Items given ranged from bags of Rice, bags of Garri, tubers of Yam, cartons of paster, cartons of Tomatoes and other cooking ingredients.

The Rivers state Government Flood management Taskforce are saddled with the Responsibility of continually bringing relief to the people of the affected Areas and Region, this process will continue till Life returns to normalcy; as this is our greatest commitment to our people in these trying times.