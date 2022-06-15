News

Rivers Govt Begins Payment Of Gratuity, Pension Arrears To Retirees

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
Governor Nyesom Wike has graciously approved the immediate commencement of payment of outstanding Gratuity, Monthly Pension Arrears and Death benefits for Retirees in the Rivers State Public Service.

The exercise will be done in Batches.
The first batch is for all those who had retired up to June 2014.

All the affected retirees and next of kins for deceased retirees under this Batch are requested to come to the Ministry of Justice Conference Hall for physical verification from 15th-23rd June, 2022.

They are to come with their Retirement ID Cards, and other relevant documents.

