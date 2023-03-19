Rivers Gov Poll Peaceful – Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the conduct of the governorship election, in comparative terms, is quite better than what was experienced during the presidential election of the 25th February 2023.

The governor’s conviction is predicated on the fact that unlike the delay he experienced with the use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in the previous election, only about two minutes were spent to accredit him to enable him to vote.

Governor Wike spoke shortly after he cast his ballot at his polling unit 7 in Ward 9 of Rumuepirikom community in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State on Saturday.

Speaking on reported voter apathy in some part of Obio-Akpor LGA, governor Wike said when the election of the 25th February 2023 was conducted, some people came out and voted with great expectation.

According to him, but perhaps when they did not get what they wanted, they obviously became discouraged.

“It is much better today unlike what we experienced on 25th of February. When the first election comes and goes, and people didn’t get what they wanted, they were discouraged.

“But for whatever it is, the number is still okay. You can’t force people to go and vote. I am happy with the peaceful nature and the way the election is going. It means the security agencies are doing what they are supposed to do.”

Governor Wike, described as unfortunate the role allegedly played by the Director of Security of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in the reported breech in security concerning the conduct of the 18th March 2023 governorship election in the State.

The governor stated that even if the national headquarters of the commission has come out to deny the allegation, it is satisfying to believe that the security agencies have taken note and are acting accordingly.

“Even if INEC has denied it, which is expected, I can tell you that the Director of Security in INEC headquarters, one Leebari, he was the one who carried out that act because Magnus Abe (SPD candidate) is from Ogoni and the Director of Security is from Ogoni.

“So, I don’t want to go into details, if not, heads will roll. But for the Director of Security in such a sensitive commission to breech security is quite appalling.

“But we thank God that the national headquarters has come out to deny it and security agencies have taken note of it and they are working accordingly.”