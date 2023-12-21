Rivers: Dele Momodu Blasts Tinubu Over Wike, Fubara Peace Deal

Dele Momodu, a prominent figure within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has criticized the involvement of President Bola Tinubu in the ongoing dispute between Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, asserting that Tinubu cannot assume the role of both headmaster for the state and the Federal Government.

The clash between Fubara and Wike, centered around control over Rivers State’s political structure and finances, has intensified in recent weeks, resulting in defections to the All Progressives Congress (APC) by state lawmakers and resignations from the Fubara-led executive council.

Tinubu’s attempt to mediate and broker a peace deal between the feuding parties at the Presidential Villa in Abuja has drawn criticism from Momodu, who deems the intervention “legally absurd.” Momodu questions the appropriateness of Tinubu’s role in resolving a crisis that involves state-level governance and jurisdiction.

During the peace negotiation, Tinubu presented an eight-point resolution as part of the agreed-upon terms. The nature and extent of Tinubu’s involvement in the state-level conflict have sparked a wider debate on the boundaries of political influence and the role of national figures in resolving regional disputes.

Reacting on Instagram, Momodu wrote: “The directives to Rivers State by a Federal President is really absurd in legal terms. No President can be a Headmaster of both State and Federal.

“What manner of democracy are we practicing that allows a President to intervene in the internal affairs of opposition parties and over-rules the Constitution unchallenged, and our politicians comply as if they are in a slave camp.

“Opposition parties must vehemently oppose this brazen attempt at forcing a one-party dictatorship on Nigeria.”