Rivers Crisis: Resolution Reached After Tinubu, Fubara, Wike Meeting

Resolution was on Monday reached towards solving the crisis rocking the Rivers State Government when President Bola Tinubu held a meeting with the state Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, the Minister of the Federal Capital.Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Also in attendance at the meeting was a former governor of the state, Peter Odili.

The meeting was to resolve the feud between Fubara and Wike which led to crisis in the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Below are bullet points of the resolution reached.

-All matters in court to be withdrawn immediately

-Impeachment proceedings to be dropped immediately

-Leadership of RSHA led by Martin Amaewhule to recognize 27 members who resigned from the PDP

-Remuneration and benefits of all members of RSHA & staff to be reinstated with no more interference with the funding of RSHA by the governor

-RSHA to choose where to sit and conduct legislative business without interference/hindrance from executive

-Governor Fubara to represent the state budget to properly constituted RSHA

-Names of all commissioners who resigned to be resubmitted to the House of assembly for approval

-No caretaker committee for LG in Rivers state; dissolution of LG administration is null and void