Rivers CP Vows To Arrest Killers Of APC Campaign DG

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Election duties in Rivers State Command, CP Echeng Echeng, has tasked operatives of the command to deploy all necessary human and investigative assets to ensure that the killers of the Campaign Director-General for the All Progressives Congress in Ahoada West in Rivers State, Hon. Chisom Lenard, are brought to book.

From the information gathered, the Campaign DG was shot by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in the afternoon of Saturday while governorship and House of Assembly elections were still ongoing in the state.

Meanwhile, the CP has commiserated with the family of the bereaved and has promised to bring perpetrators of such heinous crime to justice.