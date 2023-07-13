Rivers Cancels Recruitment Exercise At Ignatius Ajuru University Of Education

The Government of Rivers State has expressed displeasure at the inconsistencies, irregularities and flagrant disobedience to the directives concerning the just concluded recruitment exercise at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt.

Therefore, the recent employment exercise conducted by the management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt is hereby cancelled.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Education, Rivers State, Prof. Prince Chinedu Mmom.

“All appointment letters issued and received are hereby nullified and the affected persons are directed to return the letters to the office of the Registrar of the Instistition and other employment related properties such as ID Cards in their possession to the office of the Head of Service, Rivers State immediately.

“A proper and credible recruitment exercise shall be conducted in due course,” the statement concluded.