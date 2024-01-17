Rivers Assembly Clears Commissioners for Return to Fubara’s Cabinet

In a decisive move, the Rivers State House of Assembly conducted a prompt rescreening, giving the nod to all nine former Commissioners nominated for reinstatement in Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s cabinet. This development comes in the aftermath of their collective resignation in November 2023, amid heightened political tensions between Governor Fubara and the former state governor, Nyesom Wike.

Governor Fubara’s recent resubmission of the nine nominees garnered swift attention within the political circles, indicating a strategic move to reinforce his cabinet. The assembly’s role in this process unfolded on Wednesday, where the former commissioners faced a streamlined reevaluation.

According to reliable sources, the reappointment process saw the assembly opting for a departure from the customary rigorous questioning. Instead, the nine nominees were gracefully invited to “take a bow and leave” the chamber, signaling a level of accord and trust in their capabilities.

This development raises questions about the dynamics at play within the state’s political landscape and the motivations behind the governor’s decision to reintegrate the former commissioners. The absence of probing questions during the rescreening session adds an air of intrigue, leaving observers to ponder whether this signals a reconciliatory gesture or a strategic maneuver by Governor Fubara.