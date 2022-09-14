Rivers APC Blast Wike For Slamming Amaechi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has slammed Governor Nyesom Wike for blasting his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi.

Wike had recently described Amaechi as a failure who didn’t benefit the state during his time as minister of transportation.

Reacting, spokesman for Rivers APC, Darlington Nwauju, issued a statement, saying: “The APC is not a shallow ground where people cannot keep records or lacking institutional memory. We are abreast of history as we’re all Rivers people. We know who is who and what is what.

“Our response to Wike scathing remarks against the minister and our party is not to debunk claims, but to rightly lay bare the truth. We are interested in the insinuation that our leader, Amaechi, is a failure and could not attract anything as a minister to Rivers.

“This (Amaechi) is a man that has served Rivers passionately as governor, served as speaker, contributed immensely to success of the APC in Nigeria. There are satisfactory proof that the claim that our leader never did anything to better lives of Rivers people is totally false, sheer blackmail and we as a party will not allow his image to be so smeared.

“Under him, the Afam Fast Power Project: Construction of 186 million, 240MW expansion for the existing Afam Power Plant, commenced in 2016, almost completed.

“Rehabilitation of Sections 1 to 4 of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway (ongoing). Construction of ongoing N120 billion Bonny-Bodo Road in Rivers State, jointly funded by the Federal Government and the Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas Company Limited.

“Completion of new Port Harcourt International Airport Terminal. Brand new International Airport Terminal in Rivers State, completed and commissioned in 2018. Ground-breaking in 2021 for reconstruction of Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Rail Line.

“Completion of installation and commissioning into service of a brand new 300MVA 330/132/33kV power transformer in the Alaoji Transmission Substation, increasing the station’s installed capacity from 450MVA to 750MVA and making it the biggest substation in Southern Nigeria.

“The new transformer has boosted supply to Enugu Distribution Company, benefiting Abia North (Ohafia, Arochukwu, Item, Abriba), Imo State (Okigwe, Arondi-Izuogu), and parts of Ebonyi and Rivers states.”