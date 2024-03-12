Rita Dominic Opens Up on Sabbatical from Acting

Renowned Nollywood actress Rita Dominic has offered insight into her decision to take a hiatus from the screen, revealing that personal challenges led her to step back from stardom in 2002 and relocate to the United Kingdom (UK).

Dominic disclosed that during her time in the UK, she found employment as a caregiver for adults with special needs, a role that provided her with a sense of fulfillment and purpose.

Addressing attendees at the 2024 Women of Valour Conference in Accra, Ghana, Dominic shared her journey, emphasizing that while some may perceive her transition from acting to caregiving as a “step-down,” she viewed it as a meaningful pursuit that brought her genuine joy.

She said, “In 2001/2002 I stopped acting. I left the [movie] industry and moved to London because it was a very dark period in my life. I fell out with some friends I considered family. And I just gave up acting for a while. I needed to get out of that space for a minute.

“And then I moved to London and gave up stardom. You won’t believe this, this is something I’ve never told people before. While in London, I was trying to make ends meet so I started working in a care home as a caregiver for adults with special needs. While some might view it as a step-down, I don’t. Taking care of others brought me joy and purpose at a time I needed it most.”