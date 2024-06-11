Rishi Sunak Not Telling the Truth on Tory Tax Cuts, Warn Experts

Rishi Sunak has been accused of not being honest about his proposed tax cuts as the Conservative Party prepare to launch their general election manifesto.

The Tories are set to promise a further 2p cut in employee national insurance when they publish their manifesto on Tuesday.

In an interview with BBC Panorama broadcast on Monday evening, Sunak told journalist Nick Robinson that “taxes are being cut”, but a fact-checking charity has warned he wasn’t telling the whole truth.

Full Fact said on X, formerly Twitter: “While National Insurance contributions have been reduced, the nation’s so-called ‘tax burden’ is high, and forecast to rise to a near-record level.”

It added: “As Mr Sunak said, the effective personal tax rate for the average earner is at its lowest for decades, but this doesn’t include all the taxes people pay.”

On its website, Full Fact said: “He claimed ‘taxes are being cut’. It’s true that national insurance contributions have been reduced, but the nation’s so-called ‘tax burden’ is high and forecast to rise to a near-record level.

“Mr Sunak was correct to say the effective personal tax rate for the average earner is the lowest for decades, but this doesn’t include all the taxes people pay.”

