Rights Group Condemn Criticism Of DSS Probe Of Emefiele

Musa Saidu, coordinator of the Ecology and Marine Rights Organization, has issued a warning against interfering with the investigation of Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Saidu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that it was pointless to criticize the DSS for allegedly hiding N70 trillion in plundered money in banks.

He said the agency was doing its job “as ordered by the President without partiality”.

Saidu emphasized that Emefiele was still a public servant in charge of public property and subject to investigation.

According to him, the CBN governor is accused of misusing revenue sources, agricultural loans, and fraudulent forex trading techniques.

“The DSS investigation on the CBN governor is lawful and should be cherished by any patriotic Nigerian”, he said.

Saidu condemned “the sponsored campaign”, noting that such “is a sabotage and subversive to state affairs”.