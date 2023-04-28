Rice Farmers Commend Kwara Gov’s Dry Season Farming Initiative

Beneficiaries of the Kwara State Government Agricultural Inputs and Irrigation Equipment Empowerment Scheme, have commended Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for enhancing the capacity of the indigenous farmers and improving food production in the State.

The farmers gave this commendation during an unscheduled inspection visit to Salala Cluster Irrigation farm site in Afon, Asa Local Government Area of the State.

Speaking on behalf of other farmers, the farm leader, Alhaji Isiaka Kayode Yusuf said the irrigation empowerment programme has changed the face of rice production, pointing out that the vision of the group is to establish a rice industrial estate in the State.

It would be recalled that the State Government early last month, had empowered over 4,000 farmers across the 16 Local Government Areas, with free agricultural inputs and irrigation equipment, to enable farmers engage in an all-year-round-farming with a view to boosting food production.

In his brief remarks, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mallam Gidado AbdulLateef Alakawa assured the farmers of the state government continued support towards achieving food sufficiency in the State.

Alakawa also appreciated the farmers for boosting the present administration’s policy thrust on an all-year-round farming initiative.