Results Of UEFA Nations Leagues Matches

Below is the full list of results from the 2022 UEFA Nations Leagues matches that were played on Tuesday.

Germany played a 1-1 draw against England at the Allianz Arena.

Jonas Hofmann scored for Germany in the 50th minute to put the host in front.

However, England captain, Harry Kane equalized after scoring a late penalty against Germany.

Below are the results of the games played on Tuesday:

A3 Germany 1-1 England

A3 Italy 2-1 Hungary

B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 Romania

B3 Finland 2-0 Montenegro

C1 Faroe Islands 0-1 Luxembourg

C1 Lithuania 0-6 Türkiye

Meanwhile, matches continue today, Wednesday 8 June:

A4 Belgium vs Poland

A4 Wales vs Netherlands

B1 Republic of Ireland vs Ukraine

B1 Scotland vs Armenia