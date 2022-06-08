Sports

Results Of UEFA Nations Leagues Matches

Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
37
UEFA Nations League

Below is the full list of results from the 2022 UEFA Nations Leagues matches that were played on Tuesday.

Germany played a 1-1 draw against England at the Allianz Arena.

Jonas Hofmann scored for Germany in the 50th minute to put the host in front.

However, England captain, Harry Kane equalized after scoring a late penalty against Germany.

Below are the results of the games played on Tuesday:

A3 Germany 1-1 England
A3 Italy 2-1 Hungary
B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 Romania
B3 Finland 2-0 Montenegro
C1 Faroe Islands 0-1 Luxembourg
C1 Lithuania 0-6 Türkiye

Meanwhile, matches continue today, Wednesday 8 June:
A4 Belgium vs Poland
A4 Wales vs Netherlands
B1 Republic of Ireland vs Ukraine
B1 Scotland vs Armenia

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
37

Related Articles

FG Restricts Moshood Abiola Stadium To National Team Use Only

2 hours ago
Victor Osimhen

Bayern Munich Takes Decision On Signing Osimhen

9 hours ago
nkunku

Nkunku moved by Man United, Chelsea interest

2 days ago

Nigeria Emerges Number One Scrabble Playing Nation In The World

3 days ago