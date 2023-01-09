Resist Vote-buying, CAN Urges Youths

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has urged youths in the country to be courageous and resist vote-buying in the coming general election.

Joseph Daramola, Secretary General, CAN Youth Wing (YOWICAN) in Abuja made the call at a youth conference on Sunday.

According to him, youths had been battered psychologically and emotionally and were eager to do the right thing.

“Be courageous. If anybody wants to bribe you, say no! If anybody wants you to sell your vote, say no!

“You have the right to make sure you do what you need to do and be courageous about it”, NAN quoted him.

On the issue of same faith ticket, Damarola noted that parties have the right to choose whoever they prefer.

“As Christians and youth leaders, we have to urge our people to go out and vote their conscience.”