Resist Anti-Democratic Forces, PDP Urges Workers On May Day

In a message celebrating Nigerian workers who joined their counterpart across the world to mark Workers’ Day, the Peoples Democratic Party urged them to continue to resist anti-democratic forces seeking to take control of Nigeria.

The PDP said the workers continued to thrive “despite the humiliating, suffocating and summersaulting anti-people economic policies of the All Progressives Congress which have brought untold life-discounting experiences to Nigerians in the last eight years”.

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Monday, read in part, “The deliberate suppression of the rights, wellbeing and opportunities of Nigerian workers reflects the ugly reality of the inhumanity, insensitivity and callousness of the APC administration which relishes in inflicting pain and suffering on citizens.

“The PDP notes that many Nigerians, especially workers, are hurting over the outcome of the February 25, 2023, presidential election which was characterised by multiple violations, manipulations, alteration of genuine election results and brazen subversion of the will of the people.

“The party charges Nigerian workers to use their strength and pivotal position in our country to protect and defend the Nation’s Constitutional Democracy from political manipulators, who are desperate to dash the hope of Nigerians for a credible democratic leadership.”

“The PDP continues to recognize the the devotion of Nigerian workers “as real drivers of our national life, particularly in voting enmasse for our party and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, at the 2023 presidential election, while assuring that it will not relent in its effort to retrieve the mandate at the Tribunal so that our nation can have a breath of fresh air which has eluded her in the last eight years.

“The PDP, therefore, urges Nigerians workers and indeed all citizens not to resign to despondency but remain optimistic in the hope that the judiciary will right the wrong meted on our nation so that Nigeria can return to the path of peace, political stability and economic prosperity.

“Our party again salutes Nigerian workers and wishes them a happy Workers’ Day celebration.”