Reps Summon Naira Marley Over Mohbad’s Royalties

The House of Representatives has summoned the controversial singer Azeez Fashola, widely known as Naira Marley, in an effort to secure the musical rights of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad. The House Committee on Justice, Youth, and Legislative Compliance has also extended an invitation to Mohbad’s manager, Jiggy Adeoye, scheduling their appearance for October 31.

Mohbad, a former signee under Naira Marley’s record label, passed away under controversial circumstances on September 12, 2023, prompting the Lagos State Government to order a coroner’s inquest into his death.

The House’s decision to summon Naira Marley and Mohbad’s manager was the result of a motion presented by Babajimi Benson, the lawmaker representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency in Lagos State. Benson emphasized the importance of reviewing the laws governing the entertainment industry to protect artists’ copyrights and ensure they receive their deserved royalties.

This move signifies the government’s commitment to addressing issues related to intellectual property and the rights of artists in the music industry, aiming to create a more equitable and transparent environment for musicians and other creative professionals. The summoning of Naira Marley and Mohbad’s manager reflects the ongoing efforts to safeguard the interests and legacy of artists and their contributions to the nation’s culture and economy.