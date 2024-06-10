Reps Seek Six-Year Term Presidency, Rotation Among Zones

A group of lawmakers in the House of Representatives is advocating for amendments to the 1999 Constitution to establish the rotation of the Presidency among Nigeria’s six geo-political zones. They also seek to implement a single six-year term for the President and Governors.

Ikenga Ugochinyere, representing Ideato South/Ideato North Federal Constituency in Imo State, spoke on behalf of the group on Monday in Abuja.

He highlighted the benefits of these changes, emphasizing reduced government spending, increased efficiency in governance, and enhanced national stability through a single six-year term.

Ugochinyere expressed the believe that the measures would significantly cut costs and improve the effectiveness of the country’s leadership.