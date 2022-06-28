Reps Probe Non-payment Of Pension Arrears Of FG Retirees

The House of Representatives has called for an investigation into the alleged non-payment of pension to Federal Civil Service retirees by the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD).

Lawmakers passed a resolution in Abuja on Tuesday, ordering the investigation after a member from Edo State, Rep. Sergius Ose-Ogun, moved a motion on the matter.

The House, which was presided over by the Speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, invited the Head of Service of the Federation, Accountant-General of the Federation, Director-General of the National Pension Commission and the Executive Secretary of PTAD to appear before the Committees on Pension and Public Service Matters “and provide explanations for the non-payment of pensions and gratuities to retired Federal Civil Servants for nine months.”

The investigation will last four weeks, following which a report will be laid before the House for consideration.

Ose-Ogun’s motion reads partly, “The House notes that Section 88 (1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) empowers the National Assembly to conduct investigations into the activities of any authority executing or administering laws made by the National Assembly;

“Aware that Section 14(2) (b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) provides that the security and welfare of the people of Nigeria shall be the primary purpose of government;

“Also aware that Section 32(b) of the Pension Reform Act Cap P4 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 saddles the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) with the responsibility of carrying out functions aimed at ensuring the welfare of pensioners; “Informed that pensioners under the defined benefits

scheme of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) are reportedly owed monthly pensions and gratuities for a cumulative period of nine (9) months; Disturbed by the claim that the failure of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) to pay pensioners under the Defined Benefits Scheme for the said period of nine (9) months is as a result of technological glitches; “Cognisant that the failure of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) to pay pensioners’ monthly pensions and

gratuities based on technological glitches amount to gross incompetence and ineffectiveness on the part of PTAD; “Also cognisant that the claim by PTAD that the technological glitches which caused it to be in arrears of pension and gratuities is in the domain of the Accountant-General of the Federation and Government Integrated Financial Management System (GIFMIS) is unacceptable.”