Reps Celebrates Gbajabiamila’s Record 6th-term Return

Members of the House of Representatives were elated on Tuesday over the victory of the Speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, in last Saturday’s National Assembly elections.

The victory secured for Gbajabiamila, a record sixth-time return to the chambers of the House, where the journey began in 2003.

Over the length of two decades, Gbajabiamila had risen from floor member to Minority Whip, Minority Leader, House Majority Leader to become Speaker of the 9th House.

During plenary in Abuja on Tuesday as the House reconvened, members congratulated Gbajabiamila on his impressive political journey as a legislator of note.

A member from Delta State, Rep. Ossai Nicholas Ossai, summed up the feelings of his colleagues, as he also applauded all returning members of the 10th House who were present.

He stated, “Love and unity is what Nigeria needs now.

“I congratulate all, including you sir (Speaker), who is coming for the sixth tenure. It shows your constituency likes you.

“It is not easy to win first, second, third up to six elections. So, I need to congratulate you, including the Deputy Speaker (Rep. Ahmed Idris Wase), who has shown that he is a rock in Plateau State.”