Reps Cancels Monday’s Emergency Plenary Session

The House of Representatives has cancelled the Emergency Plenary Session earlier scheduled for 9th May 2022.

The cancellation was due to the near-resolution of some of the major critical issues in the Aviation Industry that necessitated the original notice.

This was disclosed in an announcement signed by the Clerk, House of Representatives, Dr Yahaya Danzaria, on Sunday.

“The House appreciates the positive concern, reaction and contributions of all Hon Members to these critical National issues.

“However, the Leadership of the House will still meet with relevant stakeholders tomorrow 9th May 2023 at 2pm.

“The House sincerely regrets any inconvenience this short notice would have caused,” the statement read.