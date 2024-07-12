Reps Begin Two-day Engagement to Review Constitution

As the journey towards a more inclusive and effective constitution continues, the House of Representatives commenced a two-day sectoral engagement on the review of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) with the Judiciary on Friday in Lagos.

This engagement aims to provide an avenue to deliberate on the constitution amendment bills currently in the National Assembly to strengthen the independence of the judicial system, improve citizens’ access to justice, and enhance public trust in the judiciary.

With about 29 bills at various stages of consideration in the House, this engagement will enable the committee to deeply examine the provisions of the amendments with the judiciary, highlight the challenges, identify the issues these amendments intend to address, and ensure their sustainability.

According to the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, “I thank the Leadership of the State Assemblies, the Chief Justice of the Federation, Hon. Justice Ariwoola, and my distinguished learned colleagues who graced this event in good numbers. This shows the high collective interest in improving our constitution.

“I also extend my gratitude to the Policy and Legal Advocacy Center and other development partners for their efforts in promoting good governance in our nation, Nigeria.”