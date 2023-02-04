Reposition Auction Business, Lagos Urges Practitioners

Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Dr. (Mrs.) Lola Akande has charged the Chartered Institute of Auctioneers of Nigeria (CIAN), Lagos State Chapter, to work to reposition the business for greater economic benefits to the practitioners and the State.

Akande gave the advice while inaugurating the new Executives of the State Chapter of the Institute on Friday at LCCI Building, Alausa-Ikeja, stating that the role of the Auction Industry in the economic growth and development of Lagos cannot be over-emphasised.

Her words: “The State can derive huge benefits from auction business if the industry is well regulated. This is why all hands must be on deck to reposition the sector and ensure the Institute embraces international best practices, strengthen the capacity of members and pursue the attainment of best standards for the Institute to take its pride of place and earn patronage from other sectors of the economy. Training and retraining, refresher seminars as well as conferences both locally and internationally must also be embraced”.

The Commissioner, represented by the Chief Commercial Officer of the Ministry, Mr. Abiodun Okesanya, expressed the commitment of the administration of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu to moving the auction industry to a new level by providing enabling business environment for Auctioneers in the State.

She said the Ministry is willing and ready to collaborate and cooperate with the new Executives to move the industry forward.

“The Lagos State Government is prepared to take difficult, sometimes unpopular decisions to get rid of quacks and sanitise the industry for the benefit of all. We are convinced that the auction industry has to be built on a stable and reliable foundation if it is to evolve successfully”, she stated.

The Chairman of the Institute, Mr. Hillary Nwaukor asserted that the Chapter is actively involved in the affairs of the Institute both at the National and State levels.

“We have always supported in the little way that we can, and our hope is to take CIAN, Lagos Chapter, to the next level and in doing that, we have chosen to walk closely with the regulatory bodies such as the Lagos State Government in making sure that we are in compliance with the Laws of the State. And we are hoping that this symbiotic kind of relationship will help the Institute achieve set goals, as well as support the drive for the State to generate revenue”, he stated.

The immediate past Chairman of the CIAN, represented by the former Secretary, Mr. Abiodun Adeniran, remarked that the former Executives did their best to improve the activities of the Institute and charged the new leaders to keep up the good work, wishing them a successful tenure.

In his remarks, the Registrar of the Institute, Mr. Adeleke Hassan congratulated the New Executives and charged them to organise training, visits to the Ministry, liaising with Government institutions, raising funds for the Chapter and most importantly working together as a team, at the State and National levels, to be able to achieve greater things for the Institute.

The inauguration and oath-taking were conducted by Mr. Femi Adewara, who emphasised that the New Executives must show commitment in the discharge of their duties.