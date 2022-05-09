Report Seyi Makinde Snubbed Atiku False, Says Aide

Paul Ibe, the Media Adviser to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has debunked reports that his principal was snubbed by the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, when he visited Ibadan the state capital.

Atiku was in the state to meet delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party on his presidential ambition.

The reports had insinuated that part of the reason why Makinde snubbed Atiku was because he was backing the presidential ambition of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

However, reports of the snubbed was debunked by Ibe who shared photos to prove that Makinde and Atiku met in Ibadan.

He tweeted, “Media reports that Gov @seyiamakinde shunned H.E @atiku during his consultative tour of Oyo State are not true. The two leaders met Sunday morning before Atiku’s departure to Osogbo, and they had a good meeting focused on building unity for both @OfficialPDPNig and Nigeria.”