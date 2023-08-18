Replicate Achievements As gov In FCT, Indigenes Tell Wike

The indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have urged Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers State, to replicate his successful endeavors within his state as he assumes the role of FCT Minister.

As a reminder, President Bola Tinubu officially assigned ministerial portfolios to the newly confirmed nominees on Tuesday, designating Wike as responsible for the FCT.

In a congratulatory message directed at Wike, the FCT locals expressed their anticipation that the former governor’s achievements in infrastructure development, which greatly benefited Rivers State’s capital, Port Harcourt, could be mirrored in the transformation of Abuja.

The statement, issued by the Abuja Original Inhabitant Youth Empowerment Organisation (AOIYEO), conveyed the elation of FCT natives concerning Wike’s appointment to the position of FCT Minister. The statement further conveyed their optimism that his leadership would rejuvenate the nation’s capital city.

As articulated by President and Commandant Isaac David, the native inhabitants highlighted the comprehensive enhancement of Abuja in various aspects. They stressed the need for a resolute individual to uphold the city’s master plan, reinstate security, and wholeheartedly commit to the advancement of the nation.

The group said: “We, the original inhabitants of Abuja are very delighted to welcome Nyesom Wike to the Federal Capital Territory as our minister.

“We are most especially delighted in the choice of the immediate past governor of Rivers State as our minister, given his giant strides in his state, especially Port-Harcourt while serving the state. It would be a disservice to the country to bring up someone who is not experienced on how to manage a capital city like ours.

“Given the background of the new minister, we are very confident that his giant strides in Port-Harcourt would be replicated here because he is bold, strong and committed to nation building.

“All these we have seen in Nyesom Wike and we believe he would repeat such capabilities in Abuja.

“Most importantly, we will urge the minister to carry along all Abuja indigenous stakeholders, especially the youths, in the scheme of running the government because proper understanding of the complex nature and structure of Abuja warrants that the minister needs to work hand in hand with these original inhabitants and the residents for a successful tenure.”