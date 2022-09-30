Rep Member Hands Over New School Building To Lagos Govt

The newly constructed Temu Community Junior High School in Epe, a project facilitated by Honourable Wale Raji (MHR), representing Epe Federal Constituency, has been handed over to the Lagos State Government.

Receiving the School on behalf of the State Government, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo thanked Honourable Raji for the laudable gesture and called on other well-meaning individuals to invest in the education sector of the state towards ensuring a brighter future for the children.

She stated that such projects are in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda, adding, that more investments are still required in the education sector, as the State Government can not do it all on its own, without the support of public-spirited individuals and organisations.