Reoccurrence Of Train-Bus Accident Must Be Prevented – Atiku

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has called for measures to ensure that a reoccurrence of the train and bus collision witnessed in Lagos in Thursday does not repeat itself.

The accident left six people dead while about 89 others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The victims were immediately rushed to the hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.

Reacting, Atiku condoled with their families and prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace.

He said, “The unfortunate crash of a train and a BRT bus in Lagos this morning is sad news not only to Lagosians but to all of us Nigerians, as is any mishap anywhere. My condolences to the families and friends of the victims and the good people and government of Lagos.

“The powers of states as federating units in Nigeria in the area of transportation must be reinforced with enabling laws and enhanced by the states themselves with knowledge and the requisite expertise in the same sector.

“Emergency and medical rescue services must also be enhanced to avoid casualties in accidents such as these.

“I urge the relevant authorities to swiftly investigate the cause of the accident and take appropriate measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may God grant their families the fortitude to bear the loss.”