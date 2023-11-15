Reno Omokri Reacts as Oladips Dies

In a somber response to the untimely death of Nigerian pop sensation Oladipupo Olabode Oladimenji, widely known as Oladips, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, took to Twitter via his X account to share his thoughts on the tragic event.

Oladips passed away at precisely 10:14 pm on Tuesday night, a sorrowful incident that has reverberated across the nation. Videos circulating on social media from the late hours of the previous day depicted a distressing scene where Oladips appeared to have collapsed, surrounded by concerned friends.

Reno Omokri drew a poignant parallel between Oladips’ demise and that of another late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad. This comparison serves as a testament to the profound impact the loss of these young talents has had on the Nigerian music industry.

Expressing his condolences, Omokri extended heartfelt prayers to comfort Oladips’ grieving family, imploring divine strength to help them navigate through this painful period.

“First MohBad, and now Oladips. The similarities in the manner of their passing are eerily unnerving. Sudden illness. Allegations of self-medication. Rushed to a hospital. And then death. This is one déjà vu too many,” Omokri tweeted.

“Perhaps it is time for the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria to approach a Health Insurance provider to offer their members affordable, accessible and quality healthcare with HMOs.

“And sensitisation and awareness need to be increased amongst the entourage of these artists on what to do in an emergency. Knowledge saves lives. Their posse needs to possess information on the right way to apply first aid if they must be around them. Let’s think of solutions, not just blame.

“We do not need tributes for our artists. We need long lives for them. It is a significant loss to Nigeria when young, talented entertainers, capable of rebranding our image internationally, meet untimely deaths.

“May God grant the family, survivors, and fans of Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji the fortitude to bear their loss.”