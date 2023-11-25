Reno Omokri Backs Sanwo-Olu in Demolition of Houses in Lagos

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has backed the demolition of illegal properties and houses in Lagos State by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Since the demolition exercise began, many have been of the opinion that it was targeted at a particular ethnic group.

However, Reno Omokri, in a post on X, pointed out that such demolition wont occur if the demolished properties have adequate permit.

He wrote, “When your house is demolished by the Lagos State Government, you defence should be, ‘I have all my legal building permits.’ Your defence should not be ‘It is because I am Hausa, Igbo or Yoruba’.

“Governor Soludo has been demolishing illegal structures in Anambra, nobody has been shouting, ‘It is because I am Hausa, Igbo or Yoruba’. Why is it now a problem in Lagos?

“If you feel that Lagos is not an ideal place for you, then there are 35 other states and the FCT. Go there and build illegally and see if your ethnicity can protect you from the consequences of your actions.

“Until then, Sanwo-Olu demolish as many illegal buildings as you can. We are behind you! “