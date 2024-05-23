Renewed Hope Housing Project Breaks Ground in Katsina

The Katsina State Government and the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development held a groundbreaking ceremony today to mark the commencement of the 250-unit Renewed Hope Housing Estate in the state.

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, applauded the initiative, describing it as a driver of economic growth and social development. He praised the unwavering commitment of the Federal Government to meeting the housing needs of Nigerians and thanked President Bola Tinubu and the Ministry for their support.

Governor Radda highlighted the project’s alignment with the state’s vision for a more inclusive future, stating, “This project represents a tangible step towards achieving our goal of ensuring every citizen has access to decent and affordable housing.”

In his remarks, the Honorable Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed expressed his excitement to be launching the 250-housing unit Renewed Hope Estate in Katsina. He said the project is expected to be completed within the next three months, enabling the process of offtake for Katsina residents.

“This is the first housing project that I will be breaking ground on here in Katsina since my appointment by His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and I believe that with the continual support of His Excellency, the Governor, we shall be doing more,” Dangiwa said.

He gave the breakdown of the diverse housing options as follows: “The Renewed Hope Estate in Katsina comprises 50 units of 1-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, 100 units of 2 -bedroom semi-detached bungalows, and 50 units of 3 -bedroom semi-detached bungalows.

The Housing Minister further explained: “We have designed these housing units in a way that makes it easy and affordable for people to offtake. We have used organic designs to allow for future expansion as the income of beneficiaries increases.

What this means is that the 1-bedroom can be expanded to 2 bedrooms and a 2-bedroom expandable to 3 bedrooms as the owner’s financial situation improves or he grows in service.

Dangiwa further disclosed that there are available options to enable everyone who has a source of income and livelihood to own the homes when they are completed. This he said can be obtained through single-digit mortgage loans with up to 30-year terms provided by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Rent-to-Own schemes and the

outright purchase options for those who can afford to pay upfront.

The Minister highlighted the project’s place within a broader national rollout. He mentioned ongoing projects in other states and future groundbreaking ceremonies planned for Kano, Yobe, and Gombe. He commended Governor Radda for promptly providing land for the project at no cost.

Today’s event is part of a larger vision of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, when he launched the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates project with a 3,112-housing unit project in Karsana, Abuja, earlier this year.

“Under Phase One, we plan to deliver a total of 50,000 housing units across Nigeria. The cities will have between 500 – 1,000 housing units per site in one location in each of the six geopolitical zones in the country and the FCT, while the estates will have 250 units per site in the remaining thirty (30) states.

The Minister warned the project developers: Messrs K-4 Engineering Ltd, WindLand Engineering & Properties Ltd, Real Phenomenon Integral Services Ltd and Saltine Engineering Services Ltd to ensure that they build according to specifications and delivers a quality job as substandard work will not be tolerated.